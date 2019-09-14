236,220 Shares in Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 236,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

NASDAQ PINS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. 2,894,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,862. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Pinterest’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

