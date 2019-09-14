$219.65 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report $219.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $209.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $893.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $897.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $940.24 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $950.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLKB. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. 30,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $105.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

