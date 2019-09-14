202,184 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 202,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,400,000. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.