$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

R traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,198. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

