1,720 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hubbell by 93.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 113.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. 9,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

