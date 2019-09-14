150,000 Shares in Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,424,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,063,000.

PAACU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

