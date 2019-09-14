$149.26 Million in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce sales of $149.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.47 million and the lowest is $149.04 million. Cars.com reported sales of $169.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $603.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.54 million to $605.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $605.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.29 million to $621.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,948 shares of company stock valued at $575,784 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 7,210,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,782. The company has a market cap of $729.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.