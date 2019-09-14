$12.72 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will post sales of $12.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.81 million and the lowest is $12.63 million. Veritone posted sales of $7.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $50.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.99 million to $51.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $58.64 million to $67.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

VERI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 211,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Veritone has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 17.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Veritone by 76.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Veritone by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

