111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Down 14.8%

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.85, approximately 410,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 48,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $406.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 111 Inc – will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

