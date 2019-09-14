$110.33 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $110.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $112.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $151.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $493.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.45 million to $497.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $469.30 million, with estimates ranging from $452.00 million to $483.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 578,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,082. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.