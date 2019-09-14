$109.26 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $109.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.90 million to $419.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.77 million to $466.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 870.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 445,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

