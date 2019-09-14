$108.96 Million in Sales Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce $108.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.02 million and the lowest is $100.89 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $92.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $461.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.64 million to $487.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.04 million, with estimates ranging from $549.89 million to $560.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

TNP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,509. The stock has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

