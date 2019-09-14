$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.39. National Health Investors also posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.42. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In other National Health Investors news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,531.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

