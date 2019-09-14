$1.09 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 150,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

