-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.66). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,941,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

