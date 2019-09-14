$0.66 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.69. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.07.

In other news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,047 shares of company stock worth $1,799,221. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

