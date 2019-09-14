-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spotify Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Spotify Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 263%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spotify Technology.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.80. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -217.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $185.92.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

