-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spotify Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Spotify Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 263%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spotify Technology.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%.
Shares of SPOT traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.80. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -217.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $185.92.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
