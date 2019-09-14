-$0.23 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10).

FENC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FENC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,242. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

