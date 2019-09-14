$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 10,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $330,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,566,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 196,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 649,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 62,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.69. 24,354,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,865,164. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.07.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

