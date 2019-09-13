Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $0.12-0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $94,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,774 shares of company stock worth $15,730,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

