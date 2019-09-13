Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0918

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.08 million and $5,932.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00202843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01141449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039196 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086940 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

