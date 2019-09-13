Zacks: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 713,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

