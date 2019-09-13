Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.