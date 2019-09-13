Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Buy

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,307. The company has a market cap of $269.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.62. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

