Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $0.49 on Monday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Denison Mines by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 741,492 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,652,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 787,488 shares during the period.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

