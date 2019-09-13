Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.62. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 44.69, a current ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Natixis bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,663 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 119,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

