Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 47,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,873. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,491 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $26,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after buying an additional 204,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after acquiring an additional 277,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after acquiring an additional 262,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.