Zacks: InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InspireMD an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NSPR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 4,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,648. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

