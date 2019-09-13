Zacks: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given $93.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $93.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globe Life an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. 513,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $95.34.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $336,355.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $705,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock worth $9,241,936. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.