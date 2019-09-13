Zacks: Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) have received an average broker rating score of 2.89 (Hold) from the nine brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has improved by 6.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $42.57 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ CQP traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $46.08. 13,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,191. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.