Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce $81.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $96.18 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $78.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $319.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $360.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $485.45 million, with estimates ranging from $421.29 million to $760.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 528,497 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492,217 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,390,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 729,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

