Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.62. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 2,039,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.74. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

