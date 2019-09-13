Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shutterstock by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shutterstock by 876.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shutterstock by 3,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shutterstock by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 140,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.