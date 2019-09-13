Zacks: Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Wendys news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendys by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wendys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 211,568 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Wendys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wendys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,092. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

