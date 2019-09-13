Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.67. Enova International posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 289,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,681. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $450,071.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,519.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

