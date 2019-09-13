Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce sales of $246.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.80 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $286.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $943.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

DO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

DO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.80. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.