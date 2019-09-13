Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.40 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report sales of $787.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.01 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $760.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Raymond James downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 117,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

