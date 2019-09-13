Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $28.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.18 billion and the highest is $28.40 billion. Kroger posted sales of $27.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $122.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.39 billion to $123.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.44 billion to $128.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kroger by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,514,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,064,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,451,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 12,448,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. Kroger has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

