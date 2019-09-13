Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.97). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 18.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,110 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 48.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 401,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 392,841 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cellectis by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $147,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLLS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 91,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

