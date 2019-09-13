Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,065,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,145% from the previous session’s volume of 496,242 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $1.82.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

