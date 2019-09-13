Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,494. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

