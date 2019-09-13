Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reorganization under a new holding company should help Xerox attain greater strategic, operational and financial flexibility. The company is executing a strategic transformation program to achieve productivity and cost reduction. It has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It has expanded its small and mid-sized coverage through distribution acquisitions. The company's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. On the flip side, Xerox continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Global presence exposes the company to risks associated with unfavorable foreign currency movements. A large number of substitutes is also a threat.”

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

XRX opened at $30.47 on Monday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,234,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,734,000 after buying an additional 852,620 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 21.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,018,000 after purchasing an additional 493,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,000,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xerox by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,208,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xerox (XRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.