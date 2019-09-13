X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, approximately 3,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,814 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.23% of X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.