X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.21, approximately 2,228 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF stock. Fis Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fis Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fis Group Inc. owned about 14.61% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

