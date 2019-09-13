Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. 102,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

