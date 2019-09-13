WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.16

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.16 and traded as low as $15.85. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

