WS Management Lllp Sells 37,030 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,030 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 0.9% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,776,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,778,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,350,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,491,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,526,000 after buying an additional 284,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,842,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 1,218,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

