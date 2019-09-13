WS Management Lllp Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total value of $4,480,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com stock traded up $20.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,843.55. 2,655,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,309. The company has a market cap of $905.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,820.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,836.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

