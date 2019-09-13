WS Management Lllp Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

WS Management Lllp lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 2,366,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

In related news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

