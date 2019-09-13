WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $10.99. WPX Energy shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 11,924,647 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

